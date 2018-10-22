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Big Brother is Getting Even Creepier and More Invasive: Good Morning Liberty 10-22-18
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351 views • October 22, 2018
Unfortunately, thanks to the government’s ongoing efforts to build massive databases using emerging surveillance, DNA and biometrics technologies, Big Brother (and his corporate partners in crime) is getting even creepier and more invasive, intrusive and stalker-like. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin discusses John Whitehead’s latest article.
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