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Vote Republican! Stop Democrat Mob rule! Build the Wall! ILLEGAL ALIEN'S CARAVAN IS ‘ARMY OF MIGRANTS’!
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170 views • October 22, 2018
“A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US,”
The caravan aside, the flow of illegal migrants and drugs remains from and through Guatemala into Mexico and to the United States. Trump can reduce the flow by helping Morales with equipment, training, on-site advisors and political support—including reining in the State Department. Morales likewise must be willing to apply the law to criminal gangs and take on Robinson’s rogue court. We must Build the wall to stop illegal aliens.
The caravan aside, the flow of illegal migrants and drugs remains from and through Guatemala into Mexico and to the United States. Trump can reduce the flow by helping Morales with equipment, training, on-site advisors and political support—including reining in the State Department. Morales likewise must be willing to apply the law to criminal gangs and take on Robinson’s rogue court. We must Build the wall to stop illegal aliens.
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