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CNN Teaches Immigrants How to Cross Illegally
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19 views • October 22, 2018
"I was in Nicaragua, and I saw, essentially, a CNN infomercial on how to come illegally into the United States and get asylum. … It was aired across Latin America, encouraging people to do this. And this is a real problem." —Chuck Holton
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