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Chief Acevedo Condemns Law Abiding Gun Owners While Protecting Illegal Immigrants
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3 views • October 22, 2018
"All I did was mention the fact that [Chief Acevedo] has no right to lecture law abiding gun owners about how we store our firearms and about how we implement and practice the Second Amendment when we're all law-abiding people. While you also, simultaneously, preach about lawlessness where it concerns immigration law and you champion sanctuary cities." —Dana Loesch
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