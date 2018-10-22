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Legal immigrant calls caravan an 'act of war' against the US
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1115 views • October 22, 2018
Legal Immigrants for America founder Amapola Hansberger says the caravan of over 7,000 migrants heading to the border is an 'immediate threat' to U.S. national security.
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