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Pass the Salt Live - Faithful Men 10-22-2018
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Scripture says to commit to faithful men. Plug in where you can. Everybody can’t go to every event, but do what God tells you to do.
If you’re looking for lost people, you’re not going to find them in the church. You have to go out to the highways and bi-ways. Go and do something! Anything for God, that you can do. Do it. God will show you what to say and do.
Be a faithful man.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
If you’re looking for lost people, you’re not going to find them in the church. You have to go out to the highways and bi-ways. Go and do something! Anything for God, that you can do. Do it. God will show you what to say and do.
Be a faithful man.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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