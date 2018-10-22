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Hegeseth on migrant caravan: Time for military to intervene
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721 views • October 22, 2018
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host agrees with President Trump's threat to send the U.S. military to the border as the caravan grows to over 7,000 migrants.
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