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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep. 53 - Mass UN/Soros Sanctioned Invasion
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45 views • October 22, 2018
In this episode, we discuss the coming Mass Invasion of the US by UN and Soros backed South American forces. 100's of thousands of vast majority Military aged male Invaders, who use women and children at the front to mask it's true intent.
How we deal with this will determine our Destiny. The invasion, POTUS proposed solutions and my take, as well as reporting from Alex Jones and Infwars.
How we deal with this will determine our Destiny. The invasion, POTUS proposed solutions and my take, as well as reporting from Alex Jones and Infwars.
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