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What Is Disease?
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11 views • October 22, 2018
We all know that disease is unpleasant and unwanted, but just what is disease?
In energetic healing communities, disease is often hyphenated, giving us the term dis-ease. “Dis” is a Latin prefix that means “apart” or “away.” Thus, we can begin to look upon disease as a state of being that is apart from ease. This implies that some form of conflict or dysfunction has arisen...
Visit Energy Matters, LLC to read the full blog on this topic: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-is-disease
In energetic healing communities, disease is often hyphenated, giving us the term dis-ease. “Dis” is a Latin prefix that means “apart” or “away.” Thus, we can begin to look upon disease as a state of being that is apart from ease. This implies that some form of conflict or dysfunction has arisen...
Visit Energy Matters, LLC to read the full blog on this topic: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-is-disease
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