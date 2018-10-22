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Dan Bongino Addresses Repeated Claims That NRATV Provokes Violence
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3 views • October 22, 2018
"f I spent my entire day on the air saying that Joy Ann Reid is coming after you and Joy Reid is so violent, Joy Reid would have a meltdown. They’d want us kicked off the air. Joy Reid would probably file a defamation lawsuit. But people say that about us all day...Why would you think that saying stuff like this about an organization composed of 5 million members, who, frankly, just want to be left alone and want their big-R rights protected" —Dan Bongino
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