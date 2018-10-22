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Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar Stands Up Against Sanctuary State Law
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2 views • October 22, 2018
"We wanted to make sure that we are sending a loud message from a small city in California that we're not on board in the direction of where we're going." —Troy Edgar, Mayor of Los Alamitos
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