© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Execs Deny Overt Discriminatory Censorship
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • October 22, 2018
This video chronicles years of censorship I've endured by Facebook for not conforming to the lockstep leftist narrative. After being blocked for saying MAGA, I finally used wikileaks to find Zuckerbergs contact & made this video to show the execs at FB how absurd all their blocks are especially while letting domestic terrorism of the left go wild on FB. Execs denied, restored my account & I haven't been active since. I guess that's ultimately what they want from conservatives... OUR SILENCE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.