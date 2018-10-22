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VANISHING BEACHES - Evidence of merging realities?
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62 views • October 22, 2018
There are many unusual and rare events involving our coastlines happening all over the world in unusual places lately and while some of them have been explained away, there seems to be many left unexplained and is a clue as far as I’m concerned that things are happening in a way that were not happening before that are causing even the experts to flap around with surprise and throw out various theories haphazardly, as they have no idea what is causing it.
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