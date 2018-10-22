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Fergie - Big Girls Don't Cry - (It's Personal)
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16 views • October 22, 2018
This song by Fergie is another music video about facing responsibility and needing to find the way to your truth.
Of course the name of this song "Big Girls Don't Cry" shouldn't be confused with a song by the same name released in 1962 by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
Of course the name of this song "Big Girls Don't Cry" shouldn't be confused with a song by the same name released in 1962 by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
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