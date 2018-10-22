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The Clinton's Hypocrisy #MeToo founder says it's 'tragic' for Hillary Clinton to deny Bill abused power. Clinton's War on Women exposed.
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15 views • October 22, 2018
Hillary Clinton: “every survivor of sexual assault” has “the right to be heard. You have the right to be believed.” But when her own access to political power was at stake, she attacked women defended Bill. When affairs came to light, the Clintons waged war on their reputations. Ms. Lewinsky “was known as ‘the Stalker,’” According to grand jury testimony, Mr. Clinton: she “came at me and made a sexual demand on me,” but the President “rebuffed her” and the lowly intern then “threatened him.”
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