7.62x39mm, 124gr BTHP, 8V3, Red Army Standard (#AM2801) Review

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Test Gun: Zastava M92 PAP, 10" barrel, WASR-10, 16" barrel
Chronograph: Pro Chronopal Digital Chronograph
Test Taken: 10 Feet
Round Used: 7.62x39mm, 124gr BTHP, 8V3, Red Army Standard