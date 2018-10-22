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Child Brides in the USA is an Epidemic. Legalized Pedophilia. This must be stopped. Now.
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39 views • October 22, 2018
Child Pedophilia is legal in the US.
We need to mandate that 18 years old is the youngest age a person can get married. Marriage is for adults not children. Please look at the included links. Please share. Pedophilia is evil.
https://youtu.be/RhcHBUL5mfw
https://youtu.be/rZQiLHhB8hw
https://youtu.be/XI55-GL3MI4
https://youtu.be/_aEJeHQNxgc
https://youtu.be/BCNpTSp2KiA
http://9-11domorethenneverforget-stopislam.blogspot.co.uk/2011/02/photo-essay-subjugation-of-women-child.html
We need to mandate that 18 years old is the youngest age a person can get married. Marriage is for adults not children. Please look at the included links. Please share. Pedophilia is evil.
https://youtu.be/RhcHBUL5mfw
https://youtu.be/rZQiLHhB8hw
https://youtu.be/XI55-GL3MI4
https://youtu.be/_aEJeHQNxgc
https://youtu.be/BCNpTSp2KiA
http://9-11domorethenneverforget-stopislam.blogspot.co.uk/2011/02/photo-essay-subjugation-of-women-child.html
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