© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aunt Duddie Got a New Bread Slicer
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • October 22, 2018
If I had this thing years ago I would not have had crooked bread slices to throw to the ducks. Please check out my channel on YouTube where I have many videos for prepping, especially canning. Just search for Aunt Duddie and it should pop right up! Thanks!
Keywords
prepperpreppingcanningemergency preparednesscookingbakingaunt duddiebaby boomerscast iron cookingcomfort foodcuisinartdehydrated fooddehydratingdirty ovenexcaliburfamily memoriesfamily recipesfarm journalfermentationfermentingfixing stufffreeze dried foodgrillinghome-madehowtohungry hubbymessy kitchennatural disastersold peoplepicklespower toolssmoking meatstoresthrive life food storagewater birdspasta frescahand-made noodleskitchenaid stand mixerpain de miepullman loavessilky road bread slicer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.