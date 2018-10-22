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Aunt Duddie Has Laundry Hints
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126 views • October 22, 2018
If you'd like to see some of my older videos I have a channel on YouTube. Just go and search for Aunt Duddie and you can see how I make laundry detergent, pies, cakes, pasta, soups and breads. I also take videos around the house and yard. My computer crashed and I lost every one of my videos except what you see here on Real.Video. If anyone knows how to rescue my own videos from YouTube please help me out. Thanks! I hope you enjoy my vids.
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