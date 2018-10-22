© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PhysGeog ... 2018 ... Mountain FACES Are Everywhere, from Long Ago
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • October 22, 2018
These are found everywhere all over our flat and motionless earth. If it were just a couple of these then that would be one thing but they are everywhere. All different. Every one of them are unique just like you and me. The truth is stranger than fiction. Terraforms were used to express the human meme.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.