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JIM RIZOLI INTERVIEWS PROFESSOR ROBERT FAURISSON, Oct 25
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83 views • October 22, 2018
LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY REVISIONISTS: In honor of his 90 years and the beginning of many tributes, the (as of today) late Professor Robert Faurisson led a long and productive life fighting the lies surrounding the worst HOAX of the 20th and 21st Centuries - the holocaust. May the Lord continue to bless his efforts. (Picture of Professor Faurisson and his book, JUST WHO IS ROBERT FAURISSON?)
For more information, contact Jim Rizoli - [email protected], 508-875-0835
For more information, contact Jim Rizoli - [email protected], 508-875-0835
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