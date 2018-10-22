There's a purpose to this video

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11 views • October 22, 2018
There is a powerful film about convicted serial killer Dr. Kermit Gosnell. The film is called Gosnell. As of this entry, in New York City, the two theaters that were playing the movie; one theater in Staten Island, a Regal Theater, and one theater in Manhattan, an AMC Theater, are no longer playing the movie. No where in New York City! Please watch this video and visit these websites. We can help http://www.gosnellmovie.com/ http://astoundinglove.org/contact-us http://fightpp.org/
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