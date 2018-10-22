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ING banking fraud updates: satanical silence
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277 views • October 22, 2018
Nearly 2 months ago the biggest banking fraud in Dutch history broke -the whitewashing of ING of billions of euro's. Since then an accounting fraud came to light of 348 billion, maybe the biggest in the world. There seems to be only one explanation for this amount and for the satanic silence during all these weeks: ING is the worldwide whitewash bank for human trafficking.
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