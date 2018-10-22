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AMAZING MOONAGE & AWESOME SUNSET @ THE EXZACK SAME TIME
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“Just look at us. Everything is backwards; everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religions destroy spirituality.” — Dr. Michael Ellner https://www.real.video/5848018295001 DUMP THE BIG 3 NOW #WWG1WGA
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