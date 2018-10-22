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THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES | The Spirit of Antichrist
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21 views • October 22, 2018
Christ Is Core has produced a short documentary regarding the symbols and signs of the current day that have invaded our culture secretly. This plan was conceived a long time ago and was noticed in the late 1970s. It was written about in the early 1980s and is very accurate on what was being conjured up in wickedness. The title addressed is that of how the all-seeing-eye and the triple sixes sign was to be used public more and more in the coming time.
"Intended for Education Purposes Only"
"Intended for Education Purposes Only"
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