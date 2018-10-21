© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Power of an Endless Life
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 21, 2018
Eternal life, an endless life, is not a heavenly continuation of our lives upon this earth, but eternal life is to know the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Christ will not be an addition to our lives, our self-life.
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson
348 CR 4757
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson
348 CR 4757
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
www.recoveringthechurch.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.