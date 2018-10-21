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Medical Babylon - Spirit of Pharmakeia
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53 views • October 21, 2018
Spiritual Warfare & the spirit of Pharmakeia: What are they and are they connected? What exactly IS the spirit of Pharmakeia and how does it attach itself to a person? Can it be removed through Prayer? Join Dr. William Schnoebelen, N.D., as he shares personal and professional experiences from decades of ministry, counseling and Liberation helping thousands overcome oppression and illness after Big Pharma has ruined their health.
http://www.withoneaccord.org
http://www.withoneaccord.org
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