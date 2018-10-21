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Introduction to Truthshark TV
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15 views • October 21, 2018
My name is Vincent E Brown, aka, Southeast Vince. I live in Durham, NC with my wife, Autherine. I am a born-again Christian who is about hearing and relaying the truth. One of the things that I find highly disappointing is the point of view of certain of my fellow black Americans, whom I dub the Apostles of Blackness. This channel will give you the perspective of the thoughts of a free-thinking black man. I hope you will learn something from this channel.
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