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Coming to Christ
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In John chapter six, the multitude came to Christ, but only for their own selfish reasons. They were judging Christ and attempting to set His value according to their expectations. Will we allow this world to set our personal value, whether they judge us to be a negative or a positive? If the Lord were to confront each of us as to why we are seeking and coming to Him, how would we answer Him?
www.recoveringthechurch.org
www.recoveringthechurch.org
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