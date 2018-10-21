© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dispensations #3: Spiritual Power
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • October 21, 2018
10/21/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
A Summation From a Goddess Web Site. Satan is the God of This World. Spiritual Powers Have Authority on this Earth. Gnostics will Bring in Confusion into the Church Through the Gnostic Emotion and the Church will Receive it.
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
A Summation From a Goddess Web Site. Satan is the God of This World. Spiritual Powers Have Authority on this Earth. Gnostics will Bring in Confusion into the Church Through the Gnostic Emotion and the Church will Receive it.
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.