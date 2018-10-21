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My Heroes wear Uniforms not Costumes. I reject the NFL I stand for the Flag the USA. I salute all in a USA uniform.
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15 views • October 21, 2018
America must forever honor all of our police, firefighters, and military. Daily these individuals risk their lives and many give the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our communities and our nation they all deserve our eternal respect.
Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address: "these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address: "these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
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