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Candlesticks and Stars
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26 views • October 21, 2018
10/21/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
Walking In the Midst of the Seven Golden Candlesticks, Christ Jesus Is Judging His Churches and His Bride. Desperately People In this Darkened Age Need the Light of God. Bible: Revelation 1:10-17
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Walking In the Midst of the Seven Golden Candlesticks, Christ Jesus Is Judging His Churches and His Bride. Desperately People In this Darkened Age Need the Light of God. Bible: Revelation 1:10-17
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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