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Bongino on Scott Israel's Failures: "People Died Because of This"
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10 views • October 21, 2018
"There were epic failures from the top down and people died because of this. And then this sheriff attacks this organization, the NRA and others, and he cites his own amazing leadership." —Dan Bongino
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