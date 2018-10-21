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Does Rick Scott Stand With Scott Israel or the Deputies?
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7 views • October 21, 2018
"Where's Florida Governor Rick Scott on all of this? Because as it is right now he either stands with the corruption of Robert Runcie and Sheriff Scott Israel or he can actually stand with the hard working deputies who've been doing the heavy lifting that Scott Israel has been avoiding for a very long time." —Dana Loesch
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