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Scott Israel Hid Son's Sexual Assault
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14 views • October 21, 2018
"Sheriff Scott Israel and that same cowardly deputy, worked to hide the fact that his son was implicated, several years ago, in a sexual assault case... they held a kid down and tried to shove a bat up his rectum. How do you like that? Local media reported on it. You're not gonna hear CNN touch on it." —Dana Loesch
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