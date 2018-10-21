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Scott Israel Is Complicit
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6 views • October 21, 2018
"17 people died...I was the first and the only person to ask any tough questions of this sheriff. I was asking him questions that the media should have been asking... Sheriff Scott Israel is complicit. And we will never know how many lives could have been saved." —Dana Loesch
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