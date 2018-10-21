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Dana Loesch: Scott Israel May as Well Have Bought the Gun for Parkland Killer
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13 views • October 21, 2018
"Sheriff Scott Israel worked hand in hand with Robert Runcie to hide criminal actions, misdemeanors, felonious behavior of students like this murderer. They enabled him to avoid having a record established that would have prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm. In my opinion, Sheriff Scott Israel may as well have walked into the gun store and bought it for him." —Dana Loesch
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