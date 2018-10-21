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TDS: Leaves us with only ONE Choice:
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19 views • October 21, 2018
A Compilation of TRUTH:
TDS is real. Soros in making his move. The Democrat Party has totally lost its identity and it's way. Liberals are no longer welcome there unless they are totally irrational and radical. The democrats are like rude, dishonest teenagers looking for excuses and to tear others down.
TDS is real. Soros in making his move. The Democrat Party has totally lost its identity and it's way. Liberals are no longer welcome there unless they are totally irrational and radical. The democrats are like rude, dishonest teenagers looking for excuses and to tear others down.
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