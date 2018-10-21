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Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says the Earth is Pear-Shaped
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37 views • October 21, 2018
NASA and modern astronomy claim that Earth is a sphere, but not a perfect sphere, an "oblate spheroid," and not only oblate, but even bigger in the southern hemisphere like a pear. Heliocentrists have contended this for centuries now because the Earth was conclusively proven to be flatter than they originally claimed, so they back-peddled re-labeling it an oblate spheroid flattened at the poles. Then it was proven that the area in the southern hemisphere exceeded that of the northern...
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