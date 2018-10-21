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Is Manuel Chavez III Offering Instructions for a Money Laundering Scheme on Steemit.com? – PART 2
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24 views • October 21, 2018
Quinn discovered a Discord chat message from Manuel Chavez III (Defango) that seems to indicate Chavez suggesting a method to "make money out of thin air" & launder it through a complex system of cryptocurrencies, automated procedures & exchanges. If in fact he is doing this, where is the money coming from? Is someone being scammed? We just don't know but now you can examine his own writings to try to figure it out.
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