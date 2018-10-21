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Trump talks defense budget, reacts to Khashoggi death
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187 views • October 21, 2018
President Trump participates in a roundtable on defense spending at Luke Air Force Base. Trump also gives his first remarks on the news out of Saudi Arabia of Jamal Khashoggi's death at the Istanbul consolate.
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