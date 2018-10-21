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Chaos as Caravan of Immigrants Reaches Mexico Border
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57 views • October 21, 2018
The language of letters and numbers reveals how the mainstream media is crafting its news for the masses.
Gematrinator Blog: http://gematrinator.com/blog
Learn More about Gematria:
Signs of Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-pOb-0JPcE
Letters & Numbers (Etsy): https://www.etsy.com/listing/591506600/letters-numbers?ref=listings_manager_grid
Gematrinator Blog: http://gematrinator.com/blog
Learn More about Gematria:
Signs of Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-pOb-0JPcE
Letters & Numbers (Etsy): https://www.etsy.com/listing/591506600/letters-numbers?ref=listings_manager_grid
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