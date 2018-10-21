© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If I Want Bloody SUCRALOSE, I'll Buy It!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 21, 2018
Why does Lipton's Southern Sweet Tea contain SUCRALOSE?!? How can one put the word NATURAL on the label, while simultaneously adding the ESTROGEN PRODUCER, CARCINOGEN and NEUROTOXIN known as SUCRALOSE?!?
Lipton, you'd better hope I don't find an amenable LAWYER 😡
Lipton, you'd better hope I don't find an amenable LAWYER 😡
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.