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ARE SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS LEGAL UNDER THE CONSTITUTION???
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281 views • October 21, 2018
Adam Kokesh goes into the belly of a sobriety checkpoint. Are
they really about stopping drunk drivers? What to do when you
go through a checkpoint in accordance with your constitutional rights.
Copyright 2018 Adam Kokesh.
For Educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetary channel.
they really about stopping drunk drivers? What to do when you
go through a checkpoint in accordance with your constitutional rights.
Copyright 2018 Adam Kokesh.
For Educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetary channel.
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