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Saudi Arabia's version of events: Jamal Khashoggi died during a fist fight
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28 views • October 21, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 5.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at Saudi Arabia’s admission to killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a fist fight inside the Istanbul consulate...a story that the Trump White House has so far accepted, but many US Congressmen and mainstream media pundits outright reject.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at Saudi Arabia’s admission to killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a fist fight inside the Istanbul consulate...a story that the Trump White House has so far accepted, but many US Congressmen and mainstream media pundits outright reject.
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