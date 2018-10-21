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UNITED NATIONS UNMASKED THE GLOBAL COMMUNIST THREAT TO AMERICANS AND THE FREE WORLD
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104 views • October 21, 2018
THIS IS A OLD JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY FILM THAT HAS BEEN BANNED,AMERICA IS UNDER A MILITARY INVASION AND ATTACK FROM CRIMINAL BANKSTERS AND THIRD WORLD POPULATIONS NOW.PLEASE WATCH COPY AND SHARE THIS VIDEO AND GET OUT AND VOTE AND ATTEND PUBLIC HEARING TO HELP STOP THE CRIMINAL UNITED NATIONS FROM ENSLAVING THE WORLD POPULATION.
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