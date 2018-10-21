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Too Late For Goodbyes - Julian Lennon
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26 views • October 21, 2018
There's many good songs on this album (of the same name) which Julian wrote and performed. He obviously has talent and his voice resembles his dads. I'm surprised that we didn't hear much more from Julian. Perhaps living in the shadow of his dad could be a bit much.
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