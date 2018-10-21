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Petrocide what you need to know
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20 views • October 21, 2018
The earth is moving closer to the sun because of the weight in oil an gas that earthlings burn an use.Venus is closer to the sun an small. Jupiter is further from that sun an bigger....magnetic field won't sav us from that. We will wobble to an fro like a drunkard an the heads of man will burn! Prepare now reduce oil an gas use asap....
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