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Has the left had enough of Hillary Clinton?
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1183 views • October 20, 2018
New York Times board member says 'unpopular' Hillary Clinton is making life difficult for Democrats ahead of the midterms and should keep quiet; Dave Rubin, host of 'The Rubin Report,' weighs in on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'. #Tucker
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