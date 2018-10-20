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OVER 700 THOUSAND IN 2017 DIED
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98 views • October 20, 2018
V4VENDETTA, TAKING OUT, NWO MSM HOLLIEWIERDO'S, SCUM, WORLD WIDE ! Evil is going DOWN Single AMERICAN DUDE MAKING NO BAKE COOKIES YUMMY ! American's Wining, Wining, Wining, Our New ,PRESIDENT is DELIVERING,MAGA , NWO MSM TRAITORS OUT ! LOOKING 4 SINGLE WOMAN TO COOK,CLEAN,& GARDEN,DANCE,LOVE,UNCONDITIONALLY.AS A TEAM A LIFE LONG PARTNER ? IF SHES OUT THERE ? HAVE HER CALL JAMES WAYNE AIKMAN 785-241-8332 WHO ARE THE REAL PETS, AND ANIMALS , THAT WOULD BE ,WWG1WGA CATTLE. SO ,MAGA ANYWAY
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